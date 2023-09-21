News you can trust since 1877
Outspoken Peterborough United chairman’s League One message as Portsmouth lead way

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony dismissed the relevance of the early-season League One table.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
And MacAnthony warned the rest of the division his club’s key attacking players have yet to start firing this term.

This Irishman’s had his say on how things have started in the third tier this term, as Pompey top the formative table.

MacAnthony doesn’t see any significance in the standings though, as he looks to Darren Ferguson’s side to now find their feet.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast, he said: ‘You can’t look at any league - ever - where teams are.

People are saying Stevenage are top or Exeter are top.

‘I’m sure all those fanbases wish it’s April 27 - but it’s not.

‘The window’s just closed and I’m glad the window is closed. All that settles down.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry
‘I do think that unnerves teams, I do think it creates issues.

‘I’m not advocating closing it earlier, I’m happy it’s open until the end of August but I think it doesn’t help sometimes.

‘That’s particularly around our club, which always has a lot of attention or negative headlines.

‘That’s whether it’s the transfer deadline drama or whatever.

‘Now is the time to settle down - now is the time to find your best XI or best shape.

‘Then hopefully you work hard to set you up for a run of results and you consistently do well. That’s key.’

Peterborough currently sit eighth in League One, three points from the summit after some mixed form so far this term.

The Posh are expected to be one of Pompey’s major rivals for promotion, with MacAnthony highlighting their attacking options as key to their chances of success.

He feels the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark have yet to hit their straps, however.

He added: ‘There’s a couple of players who’d be up with the best players in League One.

‘I’m not going to criticse, but they’re not at it yet. They’re not firing yet.

‘But they will, because they’re far too good not to.

‘We just have to carry ourselves until they start firing.

‘Then when they start firing that makes us.

‘They are a big part of our attack - but those players will come back to form and I’m looking forward to seeing what we do when they do.’

