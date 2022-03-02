Blackburn Rovers loanee tackles prospect of Portsmouth stay beyond season after outstanding Fratton opening

But the Blackburn loanee indicated a permanent Fratton Park would be unlikely, with his future tied down by the Championship side.

Carter has been a revelation since joining Danny Cowley’s side in January, producing a series of excellent performances for the Blues.

The 22-year-old has been equally at home either as part of a central defensive trio, or when deployed as a right-back in a back four.

Carter’s displays have gone down well with the Fratton faithful, with his stock reaching new heights after bagging an outstanding long-range strike in the win over Oxford United on Tuesday night.

That has seen fans clamouring for a long-term stay, with Danny Cowley indicating the Stockport lad is exactly the type of player he should be looking to sign.

Carter revealed he has a deal at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024, however, putting his parent club firmly in control of his future.

Despite, that, the former Burton Albion loanee would consider another stint at PO4 next season.

Carter said: ‘I’m under contract at Blackburn for another two-and-a-half years.

‘So I’m just hear and focussing on the next 13 games and doing the best I can for Portsmouth.

‘Yes I would (be interested in another loan), but I guess we just have to see when I go back to Blackburn.

‘But definitely, I’m really enjoying my team here and I’m getting to know the town now.

‘Yes, I’m just really enjoying it.’

After nine appearances for Pompey this year, Carter’s place as a key component of Cowley’s current set-up has been rapidly exhibited.

Likewise, his place as a fans’ favourite has been established in quick time, after a series of composed and competitive displays.

Carter believes there are parallels between his game and Pompey’s support which has allowed his stock to rise.

And the foundations for his growing popularity is based on an ethos of honest endeavour, which has been noted by the Blues fanbase.

He added: ‘I just think it’s (replicating) the intensity of the fans.

‘That’s what I think of myself as well as a player.

‘I work hard for everything I get.

‘I think the fans are unbelievable here, but I think the way I am with my game has helped me here as well.’

