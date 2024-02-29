Pompey new-boy Owen Moxon is walking a disciplinary tightrope just five games into his Fratton Park career.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jack Sparkes needs to tread carefully, too, as the Blues approach the 37-game mark of their League One season.

That's the cut-off point for an automatic two-match suspension for accumulating 10 yellow cards over the course of the third-tier campaign. Both players sit on eight bookings for the season to date, with the Blues played 35 games so far. And while midfielder Moxon is yet to be booked for Pompey following his January transfer deadline day move from Carlisle, he switched to the south coast with a haul of yellows to his name, putting him at risk of suspension as we approach the amnesty period and going into the business end of the season.

Any ban for him or Sparkes would come as a blow to the Fratton Park outfit, who have been hit badly by injuries this season. Indeed, if midfielder Moxon were to get booked in the upcoming games against Oxford and Burton, then Marlon Pack would be Pompey's only recognised central midfielder to call upon.

Both Moxon and Sparkes, therefore, need to be careful if they're called into action over the next two games. But they're not the only League One players having to toe the line over the next few match days. Here's the rest of the division's so-called bad boys who are at risk of 10 yellows and a ban ahead of the 37-game cut-off point.

Note: Any player who picks up 15 bookings before the end of the season automatically picks up a three-match suspension. Those players who have already reached 10 bookings for the season include Josh Vela (Fleetwood -12), George Thomason (Bolton - 11), Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient - 10) and Sean Clare (Wigan - 10).

