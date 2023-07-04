The 53-year-old was found guilty on two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

The fraud relates to the mis-selling of energy supply contracts to small businesses to the tune of £15m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilley was also charged alongside three other associates, with offences relating to multi-million pound fraud.

He resigned as chairman and as a club director of the Cod Army last month after they were found guilty by a jury in May at the end of an eight-month trial.

Pompey’s League One rivals Fleetwood responded to the sentencing with a statement on the club website, which read: ‘Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving former club chairman, Andy Pilley.

‘The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Fleetwood Town FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fleetwood Town remain in communication with the EFL and will be making no further comment at this time.’