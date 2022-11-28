Now he’s set for a Nyewood Lane return with Bognor for the remainder of 2022.

The striker had been lined-up for a loan to National League South team Hampton & Richmond, where Blues colleague Liam Vincent is presently impressing.

Having trained with the Beavers, a two-month agreement was reached, with Gifford to join until January 11 and the non-league club to make a large contribution to the Pompey youngster’s wages.

However, the loan was scrapped at the last minute, representing another unfortunate first-team blow to Gifford, who last month returned from a disappointing time at Weymouth.

According to Danny Cowley, the arrangement was cancelled over Hampton & Richmond’s ownership situation.

And instead the 18-year-old appears to be heading back to the Rocks, where he enjoyed a prolific stay in the second half of last season.

Cowley told The News: ‘Dan’s loan to Hampton & Richmond broke down, it was all done.

Dan Gifford was unused on Pompey's bench at Ipswich in the Papa John's Trophy, but a loan move to Bognor is now close. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘There was a takeover underway, they could have a new owner. It was all agreed then that changed everything.

‘They wanted to keep Liam and would have also taken Dan, but the feeling was he couldn't play as much as we wanted to, so we just held it back.

‘Then we had one or two injuries so Dan was on the bench last Tuesday at Ipswich.

‘Bognor are desperate for him and now we just want to get it going so we might see that happen.

‘I like Bognor, I like them as a club, the pitch is good, they play in a good way, it’s quite progressive and a good step for our players.’

The Pompey Academy graduate finished the 2021-22 campaign with 24 goals in all competitions, including 10 for Bognor.

His impressive development earned him the Blues Academy’s Player of the Season, while the striker’s Nyewood Lane exploits saw him crowned the Rocks’ Most Improved Player.

The Emsworth youngster subsequently earned a new 12-month Fratton Park deal in the summer, signing terms as a third-year scholar.

He featured for Danny Cowley’s first-team in pre-season, including netting a last-gasp winner for a Pompey XI in a 3-2 friendly triumph at Barnet in July.

