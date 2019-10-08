..

Oxford 2 Portsmouth 2 (4-5 penalties) - picture gallery from the Blues' Leasing.com Trophy penalties victory

Pompey ensured they progressed to the knockout stage of the Leasing.com Trophy as Southern Group B winners after a 5-4 penalties victory at Oxford.

It had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes but the Blues secured a shoot-out victory with Josh Ruffels, Dan Agyei and Sam Long all failing to convert from 12 yards for the U’s. Matty Taylor had fired Karl Robinson’s side ahead after 21 minutes before Bradley Lethbridge levelled for Pompey 12 minutes later. Anton Walkes looked to have won it in normal time for the Blues, netting on 85 minutes. But defender Rob Dickie struck in stoppage-time to force penalties. Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing and Brandon Haunstrup all converted from the spot as Pompey clinched victory. Check out our picture gallery from the Blues’ penalties win at Oxford.

Pompey check out the playing surface prior to kick-off

Oxford v Pompey

Pompey check out the playing surface prior to kick-off
Kenny Jackett

Oxford v Pompey

Kenny Jackett
Pompey fans in the stands before kick-off

Oxford v Pompey

Pompey fans in the stands before kick-off
Andy Cannon runs with the ball

Oxford v Pompey

Andy Cannon runs with the ball
