Oxford 2 Portsmouth 2 (4-5 penalties) - picture gallery from the Blues' Leasing.com Trophy penalties victory

It had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes but the Blues secured a shoot-out victory with Josh Ruffels, Dan Agyei and Sam Long all failing to convert from 12 yards for the U’s. Matty Taylor had fired Karl Robinson’s side ahead after 21 minutes before Bradley Lethbridge levelled for Pompey 12 minutes later. Anton Walkes looked to have won it in normal time for the Blues, netting on 85 minutes. But defender Rob Dickie struck in stoppage-time to force penalties. Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing and Brandon Haunstrup all converted from the spot as Pompey clinched victory. Check out our picture gallery from the Blues’ penalties win at Oxford.

