Callum Lang produced a wonderful finish on his Pompey debut against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown

James Henry may have had the last, last word, but it was the name of Callum Lang on everybody’s lips.

Granted, there was the disappointment of dropping two points at the death when Oxford United’s substitute headed home a 90th-minute leveller.

Instead of stretching their legs at the top of League One to five points clear, John Mousinho’s men had to settle for a 2-2 draw and an accompanying point.

Nonetheless, it took 36 hours for Lang to make a Pompey impact - and what a glorious way to deliver it.

A lacklustre Blues were trailing 1-0 when the newcomer from Wigan was introduced from the bench in place of Terry Devlin.

Desperate for a spark, John Mousinho turned to the player who arrived at Fratton Park on Monday and switched to a 3-5-2 system.

Colby Bishop subsequently scrambled home an equaliser, then the stage was set for Lang to make his mark.

On 80 minutes, Marlon Pack’s ball down the middle and the new signing collected it before cutting his way across the penalty area, seemingly going nowhere.

Yet somehow he managed to produce a right-footed shot towards the opposite side of the goal and register a wonderful finish.

Suddenly it was 2-1 with the Blues on the road towards registering a third successive win on their travels, then it went wrong.

Exposed at the back, Mark Harris drove in a shot which was brilliantly parried by Will Norris and there was Henry to secure a share of the spoils.

Regardless, Oxford will surely be more disappointed with the outcome than Pompey as they slip further away from the automatic race.

When Blues finish licking their wounds, they will acknowledge that, along with an hugely encouraging debut from Land.

Pack returned from illness to bolster Pompey’s midfield, with Tom Lowery dropping to the bench to accommodate the skipper.

That represented the sole change to the side which won 1-0 at Port Vale on Saturday, although there was a reshuffle on the bench.

Newcomer Callum Lang was named among the substitutes along with Lowery, yet there was no room for Anthony Scully or Gavin Whyte as their disappointing campaigns continued.

Also absent was Tom McIntyre, who was officially announced as a Blues player 75 minutes before kick-off at the Kassam Stadium.

Inevitably that was far too late to render him eligible to feature against the U’s and instead he must wait until Saturday’s visit of Northampton for his first involvement.

Pompey had an early scare when Terry Devlin injured his right shoulder after challenging Greg Leigh for a header, although, following treatment, was able to continue.

Yet it was a slow start from the visitors, with Oxford offering far more of a threat in the opening changes, primarily through the pace of Tyler Burey on the right wing.

The Blues had their best moment so far on 25 minutes when Pack’s sublime cross-field pass found Devlin on the right and his cross was met by an Abu Kamara header which drifted just past the far post.

On 32 minutes, Joe Morrell went down on the halfway line and, following treatment, went straight down the tunnel to the dressing room, with Lowery replacing him.

Oxford were also forced into an injury change 10 minutes later, with Oisin Smyth introduced from their bench.

It was the hosts who took the lead on 45 minutes, through Goodrham as the Blues were exposed by a counter-attack.

Conor Shaughnessy was initially tackled as he drove forward with the ball past the halfway line, allowing the U’s to break and culminating in Goodrham driving a low right-footed shot past Will Norris from just outside the box.

On the stroke of half-time, nobody picked up Goodrham from a throw-in from the left touchline and Norris saved the attacker’s shot with his feet at the near post.

There were no substitutions at the break, although Oxford did replace Jamie Cumming in goal with ex-Pompey player Simon Eastwood.

On 51 minutes, Paddy Lane delivered a left-footed cross from the left which was met by a Kamara header from 10-yards out, yet it lacked power and was straight at the keeper.

Then Lowery rattled off a snapshot from around 22-yards which flashed just over the bar and the half began encouragingly the league leaders in pursuit of an equaliser.

However, there was still no sign of the equaliser, with the hosts far too comfortable for their lead, irrespective of Pompey’s domination with the ball.

On 62 minutes, Lang was introduced for Devlin, with the switching to a back three, consisting of Connor Ogilvie dropping in alongside Shaughnessy and Sean Raggett, in a 3-4-2-1.

Pompey grabbed their leveller on 69 minutes following excellent work from Kamara down the right to beat the impressive Leigh.

The winger cut side from the byline and pulled the ball back, prompting a scramble which finished with Bishop bundling the ball over the line to claim the equaliser.

It was scrappy, there were even suggestions the ball had already crossed the line when Bishop got involved, nonetheless it was 1-1.

At the other end, Oxford had decent calls for a penalty waved away following Raggett’s challenge on substitute O’Donkor, with referee Darren Drysdale booking their boss Des Buckingham for his protests.

They had more reason to moan on 80 minutes when Lang handed the Blues the lead with a delightful finish.

Pack’s sublime ball down the middle was collected by the newcomer and showed clever feet to cut across the area and, as he headed away from goal, produced a right-footed shot into the opposite corner of the net.

Yet with the clock striking 90 minutes, Norris produced a superb stop from Harris and there was substitute Henry to head home from close range to make it 2-2.