Oxford boss Karl Robinson gets touchline ban following booking in fiery battle with Portsmouth

His caution on Tuesday night, during an enthralling encounter, represents the Scouser’s fourth of the season.

Robinson will now be banned from the dugout when the U’s travel to Bolton tomorrow in League One.

As well as Bishop’s goal, which the visiting bench felt at the time should have been disallowed for handball, the match official also sent off the U’s’ Billy Bodin for two bookable offences.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail at the final whistle: ‘Billy Bodin shouldn’t have been booked in the first half, it wasn’t a booking.

‘You want him to come off it a little bit, but part of who he is, is he cares.

‘When you’re in the middle of a game, you forget sometimes and he just went into a tackle. He knew right away.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson takes his place in the dugouts at Fratton Park

‘I get booked for having a go, because I care, because my hand’s towards his face, which I know I can’t do.’

Now Robinson will pay the consequences with a one-match ban – not that he sees it as a massive disadvantage.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford before the game against Ian Evatt’s side, Robinson said: ‘I'll be quite close (to the pitch).

‘You're only three or four rows from the dugout at Bolton. So that's not too bad a situation to find myself in.

‘I'll still have complete contact with the staff.