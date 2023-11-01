Oxford United emerge from fog to turn up heat on Portsmouth as they flex muscle at Lincoln City

Oxford United closed the gap on Pompey at the top of League One to three points last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The U’s cruised to a 2-0 win at Lincoln City with a dominant showing against the managerless Imps.

Ciaran Brown’s 13th-minute goal put Liam Manning’s dominant side in front, before the fog descended on Sincil Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeper Lukas Jensen made a mess of Stan Mills’ cross, as he pushed the ball into his own net for the second.

Oxford keeper James Beadle then almost let Lincoln back into the game when missing the ball from a corner, but the visitors then comfortably saw out the win.

The ease with which Oxford ended three games without a success was big plus point for Manning.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘It was a professional performance for me, and frustrating at times as we created some terrific opportunities but didn’t take them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had to make a change early on and changed system, which just shows where the lads are at.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning saw his side close the gap on Pompey to three points at the top of League One with victory at Lincoln City.

‘We had a good chat at half-time around managing emotion, not panicking if we haven’t got the ball and not getting frustrated. I thought it was a really professional away performance and we restricted Lincoln to very little, especially in the second half.’

Elsewhere in League One, Derby closed the gap on the play-offs to two points with their biggest win of the season against Northampton.

A Max Bird double and Conor Washington effort put Paul Warne’s side in control at the break, before former Blues loanee Nathaniel Mendez-Laing rounded off the 4-0 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three first-half goals from Charlton did the damage at the DW Stadium in a 3-2 win at Wigan.

Two more Alfie May finishes made it 11 league goals for the season, with Corey Blackett-Taylor grabbing the other effort. Late finishes from Thelo Aasgaard and Stephen Humphrys made it interesting, but Michael Appleton’s men held on for the win.

In the division’s other game, it finished goalless at Adams Park between Wycombe and Cambridge.