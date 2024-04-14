A round-up of your latest League One headlines following another thrilling afternoon of EFL action. There was drama at both ends of the table, with Portsmouth edging towards the title after their 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Oxford stun Posh

Des Buckingham hailed Oxford United’s performance against Peterborough as “the best football” since his appointment. The U’s thrashed Posh 5-0 to send out a brutal message ahead of a possible play-off contest.

“That’s certainly the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Buckingham said. “We’ve spoken a lot about arriving at this stage in a good space and making sure that during that period when we had all those injuries, we would put ourselves in a strong position.

“The players carried out exactly what we wanted to do, almost to the letter. I’m very happy with what I’ve just seen, but now it’s making sure we get rest and recovery, to try and put on another performance like that on Tuesday.”

‘In our hands’ - Warne

Paul Warne capitalised on his Manager of the Month award with a 3-0 win over Leyton orient. Derby County now boast a four-point cushion over Bolton Wanderers in the automatic promotion race,

"The lads have done well,” Warne said post-match. “We scored from three set pieces and it's just about winning so I am happy. I can't stop them looking at their phones so by the time I get in there, they know everything.

“It's been a good day, but all it does is give us another opportunity. We have two games left and it is in our hands again. We've got to try to back it up with two more wins to give us a real chance to go up and obviously, it now gives us a much better chance.”

‘Complete performance’ - Adam

Fleetwood Town gave themselves a fighting chance of survival after beating Northampton 2-0 on home soil. They are now three points from safety ahead of a trip to Peterborough United on Tuesday.

“That was a complete performance from us,” Adam said post-match. “Right from the start, we were at it. We were aggressive in the press, we had good shape and were organised.