Oxford United will get the best football of my career - Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams' exit confirmed

The winger’s been announced as the U’s latest summer signing on a two-year deal - confirming his exit from Pompey.

Williams’ contract came to a close this summer at Fratton Park, and was unable to agree new terms after discussions with Danny Cowley.

That paved the way for the Australian to return to the club he turned out for on loan from Fulham in the 2013-14 season.

And Williams believes his new club will see the best football of his career.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘I’m coming back a lot more experienced, I’m 27 and I believe I’ve got my best years ahead of me.

‘I’m at the peak of my physical ability and I think that’ll carry on.

‘I think I’m going to play the best football I’ve played in my career here.

‘I’ve put a good few seasons together and I think this is the one I’ll be the best version of myself as a footballer.’

Oxford boss Karl Robinson told Oxford’s official site: ‘Oxford fans will remember him as an exciting young winger and he still has that pace and energy but there is a maturity to his game now as well.

‘He has won promotion out of this league before and we think there is still more to come from him so we look forward to working with him.’

