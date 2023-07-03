‘Pace, power and goals’: Aussie new boy’s exciting promise to Portsmouth faithful

The Blues’ new striker has outlined the attributes he will offer his new side after sealing his arrival at Fratton Park.

Yengi signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for 12 months, as the club successfully landed a target they’ve been quietly pursuing in recent weeks.

Head coach John Mousinho is excited about the attributes the 24-year-old will bring to Pompey, with the Western Sydney Wanderers arrival clear he wanted to make PO4 his new home as soon as he heard about the interest.

Yengi was clear about the assets he possesses, as he bids to push Colby Bishop for playing time next season.

He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m very excited. I got here a couple of days ago and I’m looking forward to getting underway.

‘Portsmouth is a massive club and I’ve watched their games before when they used to be in the Premier League back in the day.

‘When I spoke to the coaching staff and they explained their mission and goals, it was something I really wanted to be a part of.

New Pompey striker Kusini Yengi. Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘I love a challenge and this something different, the next step in my career and way of living over here compared to Australia - I’m excited.

‘I think I’m at the stage of my career where it’s the right moment for me to leave Australia and go on to bigger and better things.

‘I’ve had some experience there of playing for two different clubs and had the challenge of leaving my home town already, so I think I’m ready.

‘I’m a striker, so I like to be up front scoring goals and making runs in behind, challenging defenders and doing skills - things like that.

‘I think I’ll add a lot of pace, power and strength - and hopefully goals.’

Yengi knows the targets for his new side are clear, as they begin a seventh term in League One next month.

He added: ‘I know it’s a massive club with tonnes of fans, who come and pack out the stadium every week.

‘I know a little bit, but I’m excited to learn more about the club as the journey goes on.

‘As soon as I heard about Pompey and the club I was really excited.

‘I had some good chats with John when I was back in Australia and everything he said to me excited me.

