Pack leveller fails to paper over Portsmouth cracks against injury-ravaged Shrewsbury

Marlon Pack levels today at Shrewsbury.

The Buckland boy nodded home with eight minutes left after Rob Street’s opener in the 1-1 draw at New Meadow.

It was a point John Mousinho’s side didn’t warrant, however, after producing a display which came up well short of standards from much of the afternoon.

The Blues did rally late on and push for a winner after Tom Flanagan walked for a second yellow card.

Sean Raggett attempts to connect with a cross into the Shrewsbury penalty area today. Picture: Jason Brown.

There were three three changes for Pompey from the Morecambe draw, as Connor Ogilive, Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett came in for Denver Hume, Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery.

The first half proved a turgid affair, with the most entertainment coming from referee Tom Nield getting injured in the 32nd minute. He was replaced by fourth official Billy Smallwood.

Before that Pigott saw a 20 yarder deflected just wide in the 18th minute, with Taylor Moore’s 30 yarder held by Matt Macey eight minutes before the break.

Pigott’s low drive was pushed away by Marko Marosi two minutes before the interval, but Pompey desperately needed to find some urgency and movement off the ball.

Elliott Bennett’s drive was blocked from 20 yards two minutes after the restart.

But the midfield then turned creator to give the home side the lead. Raggett’s loose pass allowed the cross to come in and Rob Street to deftly head past Macey.

Pompey needed Macey to come to the rescue to stop Shrewsbury doubling their lead in the 61st minute, with Killian Phillips’ effort blocked after he burst clear.

A decent Pompey penalty shout wasn’t given two minutes lates as Moore pulled Hackett to the ground, but the new ref didn’t give it with his positioning not the best.

A triple Blues change followed with Michael Jacobs, Dane Scarlett and Paddy Lane sent on for Joe Pigott, Owen Dale and Reeco Hackett.

After a dreadful showing, Pompey somehow levelled with eight minutes left as Pack applied the final touch after Oglivie headed goalwards from Jacobs’ corner.

Shrewsbury were then down to 10 as Tom Flanagan walked for a second yellow after a foul on Scarlett.