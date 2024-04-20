Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans on social media have been saying the same thing after John Mousinho announced his starting XI for today’s game against Wigan.

The Blues boss has made five changes to the side that beat Barnsley on Tuesday night and cued title-winning celebrations. Zak Swanson, Lee Evans, Tino Anjorin, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi have been replaced by Joe Rafferty, Owen Moxon, Christian Saydee, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop in the line-up for the final Fratton Park game of the season.

But it’s Paddy Lane’s omission and inclusion on the bench that has most supporters talking – and joking. The Northern Ireland international is preceived to have enjoyed the promotion party that kicked off on Tuesday night more than most. So, it comes as no surprise to many that he’s only named among thr substitutes for the visit of the Latics.

Seeing the funny side of it, many quipped that the winger, who has 11 league goals and six assists this season, had failed a breath test rather than a fitness test before kick-off.

Here’s selection of the hilarious views shared on X, formerly Twitter...

@GrahStone: Paddy Lane failed a late breathalyser test then!

@JoeWilliamsPFC: Paddy Lane on the bench after recovering from a severe knock on his liver #pompey

@blakepfc: Paddy lane sat on the bench bucket in hand.

@HancockAnalysis: What minute is Paddy Lane chundering on the pitch then?

@gratwickgem: Paddy Lane has honestly made my week.

@ProudieYT: Get Paddy another six-pack for the bench.

@ryanjmusic95: No paddy, no party!

@pfcmccloud: No Lane, no surprise!