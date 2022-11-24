Papa John's Trophy round of 16 draw: Portsmouth handed home draw against Stevenage - plus who Plymouth, Bristol Rovers, Bolton, Port Vale & Co got
Pompey’s reward for knocking Ipswich out of the Papa John’s Trophy is a game against League Two Stevenage in the last 16 of the competition.
Danny Cowley’s side will play Steve Evans’ side at Fratton Park the week commencing December 12.
It will be the Blues’ fifth game in this year’s competition having faced Crawley, Aston Villa under-21s and AFC Wimbledon in the group stages, before securing victory at Portman Road on Tuesday night.
Stevenage, who are currently second in League Two, booked their place in the round of 16 draw thanks to a 3-2 win against Arsenal under-21s.
This part of the competition remains regionalised but northern and southern-based sides will be able to play each other from the quarter-final stages onwards.
Full draw
Northern Section
Salford City v Port Vale
Bolton Wanderers v Manchester United under-21s
Lincoln City v Everton under-21s or Mansfield
Burton Albion v Accrington
Southern Section
Pompey v Stevenage
Cheltenham v Chelsea under-21s
Bristol Rovers v MK Dons
Plymouth v AFC Wimbledon