Danny Cowley’s side will play Steve Evans’ side at Fratton Park the week commencing December 12.

It will be the Blues’ fifth game in this year’s competition having faced Crawley, Aston Villa under-21s and AFC Wimbledon in the group stages, before securing victory at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Stevenage, who are currently second in League Two, booked their place in the round of 16 draw thanks to a 3-2 win against Arsenal under-21s.

This part of the competition remains regionalised but northern and southern-based sides will be able to play each other from the quarter-final stages onwards.

Full draw

Northern Section

Salford City v Port Vale

Pompey boss Danny Cowley celebrates Pompey round of 32 win against Ipswich in midweek

Bolton Wanderers v Manchester United under-21s

Lincoln City v Everton under-21s or Mansfield

Burton Albion v Accrington

Southern Section

Pompey v Stevenage

Cheltenham v Chelsea under-21s

Bristol Rovers v MK Dons

