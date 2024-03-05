Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Fratton favourite Patrik Berger is rooting for Pompey to secure promotion back to the Championship.

The Blues’ former Czech Republic international midfielder believes it would be the ideal gift for the fans, whom he still holds in high regard nearly 19 years on from his PO4 exit.

Berger spent two seasons on the south coast, after arriving on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2003. He proved an instant hit with the Fratton faithful, after scoring what proved to be the winner on Pompey’s Premier League debut against Aston Villa. A player known for scoring spectacular goals, the now 50-year-old also bagged the only goal of the game as the Blues beat former club Liverpool for the first time in more than 40 years during his maiden campaign with the club.

Get the latest Pompey headlines emailed to your inbox with our free newsletters In total, Berger featured 60 times for Pompey, scoring eight goals, as they maintained their Premier League status during his stay. That gave him the time to create many good memories with the Blues and the fans. And as John Mousinho’s side embark on the latter stages of what is potentially just their second promotion-winning campaign since Pompey earned the right to play in England’s top flight, Berger is hoping the supporters’ dreams come true.

Speaking to betway.com, he said: ‘‘I would love to see them get promoted just because of the fans, because I think when I played at Portsmouth for two years, they were unbelievable. They appreciated that we played in the Premier League and the support home and away was excellent. They were always the twelfth man for us.

‘One example was when we played Manchester United away and were getting beat, they were still much louder than the Manchester United fans. They sit top of League One and are in good form right now, so I hope they can get automatic promotion. I would be buzzing for the fans and the club. They deserve it.’

