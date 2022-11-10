Paul Cook's former No2 at Portsmouth Leam Richardson sacked by Championship strugglers Wigan

Paul Cook’s former right-hand man at Fratton Park has been dismissed with the Latics currently sitting second from bottom in the table.

The DW Stadium side have suffered six defeats in their past seven games, with their only respite from losing coming via a 2-2 draw at Swansea last weekend.

Richardson’s last game in charge was Wigan’s 2-0 defeat at Coventry, with their last victory stretching back to October 11 and a win against Blackburn.

Former Pompey No2 Leam Richardson Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

His departure comes just 16 days after the 42-year-old signed a new contract at the DW Stadium.

Assistant Rob Kelly has been placed in caretaker charge.

Richardson was with Pompey for two years from 2015-2017 and assisted Cook as the Blues won the League Two title.