Former Pompey boss Paul Hart has been added to Nathan Jones’ coaching team at Charlton.

The 70-year-old has been named as the Addicks’ assistant manager – a year after quitting Luton, where he was the Hatters’ academy director.

Hart joins forces with Jones having worked with the Welshman during his two managerial spells at Kenilworth Road and at Stoke. The duo also previously worked together at The Valley. Hart appointed Jones as the club’s under-21s lead coach back in 2012 during his time as academy director.

Both will be in the Charlton dugout for the first time when the south London side travel to Reading in League One on Saturday. The Addicks head to the Royals sitting 19th in the table and one point above the relegation zone. The welcome Pompey to The Valley in two weeks time (Saturday, February 24).

Speaking to the club website, Hart said: ‘It’s very good to be back. I’ve still got lots of old friends here and some very happy memories. I’m very much looking forward to the role.

‘I’ve done it before with Nathan and we’ve known each other a good while now from the Charlton days. We’re looking forward to helping Charlton achieve what they want to achieve. Nathan’s a very good coach and ultimately we’ll try and make the individuals and the team better.’

Hart, of course, spent nine-and-a-half months as Pompey manager earlier in his career, consisting of an initial stint as caretaker.

Asked to step up from academy head to take the reins from Tony Adams in February 2009, he steadied the slide to keep the Blues in the Premier League.

That arrangement became permanent in July 2009. But, following a disastrous start to the 2009-10 season, which included seven defeats in their opening seven Premier League games, he was dismissed.

His replacement was Avram Grant, who left his Fratton Park director of football role in November 2009.

