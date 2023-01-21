Perfect start to Mousinho era as Portsmouth positivity returns with Exeter City victory

Marlon Pack’s spectacular volley and Joe Morrell’s finish saw the Blues end their run of 10 league games without success.

It also saw a first league maximum at Fratton Park since the start of September, as fans were finally given something to smile back.

Pompey were good value for their win after stepping things up after a lacklustre first half, but still saw new keeper Matt Macey pull off some excellent stops on his debut.

Marlon Pack celebrates his goal at Fratton.

It meant Mousinho could reflect positively on a day he’ll never forget - 24 hours after hanging up his boot to assume the Fratton hot seat.

Pompey were indebted to Macey for an outstanding stop to deny Nombe after five minutes - tipping over the striker’s drive.

Three minutes later Colby Bishop fired over from a tight angle after Owen Dale’s charge into the box.

Fratton stood to pay respects to the memory of young Ace Rewcastle after eight minutes, with applause ringing around the ground following his sad death.

Joe Morrell then fired wide from 20 yards before Owen Dale should have opened the scoring but planted his close range header wide from Connor Ogilvie’s cross.

Josh Key then headed over from Ja,k Caprice’s cross, before another excellent Macey save denied the Exeter man seven minutes before the break.

As half-time approached the sound of a plane with a banner reading ‘Eisners no ambition - no plan’ flew overhead.

Ogilvie’s 25-yard piledriver was pushed away by Blackman after the restart - but got the Chimes ringing out.

Then Pompey fans were again acclaiming Macey, as he smothered the ball from Brown’s run under pressure from Swanson.

Fratton rose to applaud Steve McLenaghan - AKA Pompey Loyal - following his death at the age of 52.

And Steve would have loved what followed as Buckland boy Pack smashed in a worldie 25 yard volley in front of the Fratton End, to give his team the lead after 57 minutes.

Things got even better for Pompey with 16 minutes to go in a frenetic period for Morrell.

First the midfielder blazed over a golden chance from Curtis’ cutback, but then burst into the box again and saw Jamal Blackman spill his effort into the net from Pack’s cutback.