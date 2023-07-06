News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Colby Bishop was Pompey's match winner once more in a 1-0 success over Europa FC in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.Colby Bishop was Pompey's match winner once more in a 1-0 success over Europa FC in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.
Colby Bishop was Pompey's match winner once more in a 1-0 success over Europa FC in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

'Performance did him credit'..'Went off injured early on'..'Did himself proud': Neil Allen's Portsmouth first-half ratings against Europa FC - pictures

Pompey utilised 21 players in their opening friendly against Europa FC this evening.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Jul 2023, 21:13 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 21:15 BST

Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty ensured a 1-0 triumph over the Gibraltar side in a match which often overstepped the mark for a pre-season fixture.

Regardless, John Mousinho used 13 players in the first half, with two entering following early injuries for the Blues, before changing it again at the break.

So here are our Pompey player ratings for those who featured in the opening 45 minutes…

Very little to do, comfortably allowing several Europa FC shots to fly wide. Pinged one lovely long-range pass to the right wing and appeared decent with the ball at his feet.

1. Will Norris - 7

Very little to do, comfortably allowing several Europa FC shots to fly wide. Pinged one lovely long-range pass to the right wing and appeared decent with the ball at his feet. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Liam Vincent on 13 minutes). Forced off early with a tight calf, having been troubled by blisters in the build-up. During brief time on the pitch looked uncharacteristically shaky, with one poor back pass which put Norris under pressure.

2. Joe Rafferty - 5

(Replaced by Liam Vincent on 13 minutes). Forced off early with a tight calf, having been troubled by blisters in the build-up. During brief time on the pitch looked uncharacteristically shaky, with one poor back pass which put Norris under pressure. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Collected a booking on 43 minutes with a strong challenge and defensively sound. Although one charge upfield did cause a scare when he overran the ball to find himself out of position for Europa's subsequent counter-attack. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

3. Sean Raggett - 6

Collected a booking on 43 minutes with a strong challenge and defensively sound. Although one charge upfield did cause a scare when he overran the ball to find himself out of position for Europa's subsequent counter-attack. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Very calm and composed as the left-sided central defender and also showed he knows how to handle the ball. One moment drew a cheer from the visiting fans when he dipped a shoulder to take the ball past an opposition attacker.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Very calm and composed as the left-sided central defender and also showed he knows how to handle the ball. One moment drew a cheer from the visiting fans when he dipped a shoulder to take the ball past an opposition attacker. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PerformancePortsmouthNeil AllenPompeyGibraltarBluesJohn Mousinho