Pompey utilised 21 players in their opening friendly against Europa FC this evening.
Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty ensured a 1-0 triumph over the Gibraltar side in a match which often overstepped the mark for a pre-season fixture.
Regardless, John Mousinho used 13 players in the first half, with two entering following early injuries for the Blues, before changing it again at the break.
So here are our Pompey player ratings for those who featured in the opening 45 minutes…
1. Will Norris - 7
Very little to do, comfortably allowing several Europa FC shots to fly wide. Pinged one lovely long-range pass to the right wing and appeared decent with the ball at his feet. Photo: Portsmouth FC
2. Joe Rafferty - 5
(Replaced by Liam Vincent on 13 minutes). Forced off early with a tight calf, having been troubled by blisters in the build-up. During brief time on the pitch looked uncharacteristically shaky, with one poor back pass which put Norris under pressure. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 6
Collected a booking on 43 minutes with a strong challenge and defensively sound. Although one charge upfield did cause a scare when he overran the ball to find himself out of position for Europa's subsequent counter-attack. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Very calm and composed as the left-sided central defender and also showed he knows how to handle the ball. One moment drew a cheer from the visiting fans when he dipped a shoulder to take the ball past an opposition attacker. Photo: Portsmouth FC