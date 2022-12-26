News you can trust since 1877
Pompey were held to a goalless draw at Exeter today.

'Performance left us wanting more. Struggled to impact proceedings.' - Portsmouth match ratings from 0-0 draw at Exeter: in pictures

Check out Mark McMahon’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ goalless draw at Exeter.

By Mark McMahon
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 6:16pm

The results leaves Danny Cowley’s side 11th in the table, without a goal in four league games and with just one win in 12 third-tier appearances.

Pompey probably shaded matters at St James Park but make the return trip home with just a point to show for their efforts.

1. Josh Griffiths - 8

Did well when called upon and saved Blues on a number of occasions.

2. Michael Morrison - 7

The busier of the Pompey back three and did well under pressure. Good save denied him first ever goal for Blues.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Did what was expected of him on recall to the team.

4. Exeter v Pompey at St James Park

Pompey defender Denver Hume during today's game at Exeter

