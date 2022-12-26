'Performance left us wanting more. Struggled to impact proceedings.' - Portsmouth match ratings from 0-0 draw at Exeter: in pictures
Check out Mark McMahon’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ goalless draw at Exeter.
By Mark McMahon
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 6:16pm
The results leaves Danny Cowley’s side 11th in the table, without a goal in four league games and with just one win in 12 third-tier appearances.
Pompey probably shaded matters at St James Park but make the return trip home with just a point to show for their efforts.
