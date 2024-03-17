Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peterborough steward was deeply unhappy with Rich Hughes' post-match presence on the London Road Stadium touchline.

Intruding a conversation being held with goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo and first-team analyst Dan Ashby, the official demanded to know where the Pompey man's correct accreditation was.

Not even his unmasking as Blues' sporting director could satisfy the necessity to uphold club protocol at all times, without exception. After all, the right pass was not present.

Pompey celebrate Kusini Yengi's winning goal at Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A remarkably-restrained Hughes dutifully followed the gentleman to reception, before returning newly-authorised - and permitted to pore over details of a critical 1-0 victory with buoyant Pompey staff.

Peterborough staff may not be familiar with the ex-Forest Green man, yet the Fratton faithful can certainly recognise the outstanding job he is performing.

And no absence of an official pass will prevent admission to the Championship. Pompey are on their way.

If ever there was a pivotal result in this promotion push, it arrived against the Posh. A day when fanciful dreams edged into actual reality.

Hughes arrived in October 2022 to oversee a Pompey overhaul in a newly-created role previously loosely filled by Roberto Gagliardi on an interim basis, albeit then titled head of football operations.

Not all were enamoured with the introduction of the position, including some supporters and, in truth, head coach at the time Danny Cowley.

Nonetheless, Hughes' bold decision to appoint Oxford United defender John Mousinho and his canny performance in the transfer market has inspired a sustained promotion push threatening to return the Blues to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

The squad whose construction he has supervised is creaking, with 14 players unavailable for the trip to Cambridgeshire through illness and injury, the latest absentees including sickness bug pair Joe Rafferty and Paddy Lane.

Then, 31 minutes in, Christian Saydee added himself to that lengthening list by departing the field with a hamstring problem, having sprinted back to lend a hand defensively.

Remarkably, this patched-up side, robbed of so many first-team regulars, among them one-time player of the season contenders, still secured a 1-0 triumph against the league's in-form team to crack the cynicism of even the most belligerent of doubters.

With seven matches remaining, Mousinho's men are five points clear at the top of League One. Perhaps more importantly, they boast a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Throw in the fact that four of their final fixtures are at Fratton Park and you can appreciate the reasoning behind escalating confidence among supporters.

It's time to ditch concerns over what, admittedly, appears to be a tough run-in and acknowledge the tantalising truth - Pompey is the team nobody wants to face and the hardest trip of anyone's remaining fixtures.

The Blues are undefeated in 12 matches, winning nine of them, and possess the best defensive record, including 18 clean sheets. In addition, out of all divisional leaders across the Premier League and Football League, they occupy the strongest position to secure the title.

On Saturday, they went head-to-head with a side which had rattled off six straight wins in all competitions - and beat them. Incidentally, it's only the third time in 38 league matches Peterborough have failed to score this term.

Darren Ferguson afterwards bemoaned the result, branding the Blues 'lucky to win'. In an intriguing game when barely either goalkeeper was tested, it was the visitors who scored - with the Posh unable to. Such scenarios decide fixtures.

The London Road boss joins a growing crew of disgruntled managers questioning the outcome of games involving Pompey. Yet nobody has won more league matches this season, with everyone else losing at least three times more.

Incidentally, the Blues have now completed the league double over Ferguson's men and have galloped 12 points ahead. Clearly exceptional good fortune.

Admittedly, the Posh were the better side in the first half, with only the underside of the crossbar denying the ever-dangerous Ephron Mason-Clark.

Yet, after the break, Mousinho's troops raised their game substantially, chiefly through the introduction of Gavin Whyte for the increasingly-disappointing Myles Peart-Harris.

Whyte's struggles in his maiden Fratton Park season have been well documented, with Saturday representing only his third squad inclusion in the last 10 matches, yet he was the instigator for Kusini Yengi's 77th-minute winner.

Launching the attack on the counter before exchanging passes with Colby Bishop, the Northern Ireland international then found Yengi on the left, who effortlessly surged past Ronnie Edwards and produced a low left-footed finish.

How the travelling 4,019 faithful celebrated, whose large number was also met with criticism by the chuntering Ferguson, insisting ticket sales should have been restricted for opposition fans considering the occasion.

Not to worry, this Blues team which has topped the table for all but one week since September 19 are now potentially four wins away from the Championship, the likelihood is fewer.