Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson ‘fully’ expects Pompey to be in the League One promotion mix.

The Blues have started to build momentum after a stuttering start to the season.

Kenny Jackett's side are unbeaten in their past nine games in all competitions and have racked up six successive victories.

That’s propelled Pompey to within just two points of the play-off places heading into the busy festive period.

The Blues face a stern examination when third-placed Posh visit Fratton Park tomorrow, however.

They too have designs on reaching the Championship and Ferguson reckons Jackett's side will be challenge at the top end of the division come May.

Darren Ferguson after Peterborough's win at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Robin Jones.

Speaking to Peterborough’s website, the London Road manager said: ‘I fully do (expect Pompey to be in the promotion shake-up).

‘The way they are, the squad they are and the experienced manager they’ve got at this level, I’d be quite surprised if they weren’t.

‘You never know but they have picked up form lately, especially at home.

‘They have got a bit of momentum going because their home form has picked up.

‘We go there and we know we’ll give them a game but I'd expect it to be a very tough game and we will have to play well.

‘It is always the case when you go there. It’s very rarely come away from Portsmouth playing badly and winning.

‘You can’t carry anyone. We need everyone on the ball and off the ball and certainly if we do things right then we'll cause them problems.’

Pompey's meeting with Peterborough at the end of last season was a rip-roaring contest.

The Blues were still pushing for automatic promotion in the penultimate game, while the Posh were still in the play-off race.

Jackett’s side fell to a 3-2 defeat, having battled to get level from 2-0 down.

Ferguson doesn’t expect tomorrow’s battle to be as frenetic.

He added: ‘It is a great place to go and we had a fabulous result there at the end of last season.

‘You’d expect them to be slightly different given the nature of the game when it was a win at all costs for both teams.

‘They were a lot more dominant in possession and we’ll have to make sure that’s not the case on Saturday.

‘It’s a game I’m looking forward to. Two good teams, two attacking teams.’