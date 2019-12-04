Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson will rotate his squad for tonight’s clash against Ipswich and prioritise the ‘tough’ trip to Pompey.

The Posh welcome their fellow League One high-flyers to London Road in the second round of the EFL Trophy.

Promotion from the third tier is both clubs’ chief aim, with Peterborough sitting third and the Tractor Boys second in the table.

Ferguson's troops were in action on Sunday when they defeated non-league Dover 3-0 in the FA Cup second round.

And with a crunch clash against Kenny Jackett’s troops at Fratton Park on Saturday, Peterborough will likely rest key players such as Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison this evening.

Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I think both teams will do the same, with the games that are coming up and such a busy period in December

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘I might be wrong and Ipswich might go full strength, I don't know, but the three games they have played in this competition previously to this they have utilised the squad.

‘They are away on Saturday as well and we have a very tough game ourselves.

‘So for me, it is an opportunity for me to concentrate on what I can do with my squad and that is what I'll be doing it.

‘I have to focus on what we're doing, prepare for the game as normal and I am looking forward to it.

‘There will be a bit of freshness to the team and there will be changes made from Sunday.

‘But my message to the players, whatever team I pick, is that I expect us to win the game.’

Former Pompey right-back Nathan Thompson will return to Fratton Park with Peterborough.