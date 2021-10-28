Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony delivers Portsmouth verdict and offers frank solution to current predicament

That’s the verdict of Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony who claimed the season is far from over for Danny Cowley’s side on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

One of the pre-season favourites for promotion, the Blues currently find themselves 16th in the table after a disappointing run of one win from their past 10 league games.

They are eight points off the play-off places heading into Saturday’s game with Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, 20 League One goals have been conceded in recent games as the Blues’ frailties at the back have been exposed.

Despite enduring such a difficult period, MacAnthony claims Pompey fans should not give up hope just yet.

He remains an admirer of Pompey boss Cowley and believes, with the right recruitment in the next window, that the situation can be salvaged.

‘I might be wrong as I haven’t seen enough of them to be fair, but I would always expect a club the size of Portsmouth to be challenging the top six,’ said MacAthony.

‘And they’ve done that with being in or around the play-offs the last few years and lost.

‘The ownership there are probably now getting to the point of looking at January because they’re probably going to have to buy some players if they want to have a go.

‘Don’t write them off because they’re a big club.

‘If they go on a run, Danny Cowley has experience in promotions from League Two and non-league and he also did well with Lincoln in League One before he left.

‘Don’t write them off just yet. They’ve had topsy-turvy results as they’ve won games by four goals but lost them by four goals, too.

‘They need some recruitment in my opinion.’

Cowley has brought in 15 new players since replacing Kenny Jackett as Pompey boss in March.

Heading in the opposition direct were 16 senior players who were shown the door as he carried out a massive overhaul of his playing options.

And while MacAthony respects Cowley for what he has done in the game, he did bluntly say he wasn’t impressed by his signings this summer.

‘I wasn’t a big fan of their lack of recruitment but I rate their manager,’ he added.

