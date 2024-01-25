With just under a week left in the January transfer window, time is running out for clubs in League One - including Portsmouth - to make a statement signing or to trim any fat that their squads may have. Peterborough United are clinging on to one of their star players, as they have reportedly rejected a bid worth 'millions' for him. Additionally, Wycombe Wanderers have allowed a striker to depart Adams Park.

Peterborough reject bid worth 'millions' for Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards is a man in demand - but the Posh are pulling out all the stops to keep him at London Road. According to Barry Fry, who spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph, Boro chairman Darragh MacAnthony has 'turned down' every bid put forth for the player.

Fry said: "The chairman has been brilliant so fair play to him. We have been getting a lot of bids for lots of players and he’s turned the lot down. They would have been worth millions to the club, but we believe we will never have a better chance of getting out of League One than this season and we want to keep this squad together.

"But to be fair to Ronnie, there is no pressure coming from him or his agents about him getting away. That wasn’t the case in the summer when he had a different agent and West Ham came in for him. Ronnie is a great lad and a great player. He’s played 120 games for us now and he just gets better and better. He deserves the chance to play for a top club for sure.”

Wycombe bid farewell to Tjay De Barr

Wycombe have confirmed the departure of Gibraltarian forward Tjay De Barr on their official website. He has moved to Lincoln Red Imps in his country of birth - they are also the club that Wycombe initially signed him from back in 2021.