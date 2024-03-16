Peterborough United v Pompey League One injury news as 16 ruled out

Latest injury and team news ahead of Peterborough United versus Pompey in the Sky Bet League One.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 16th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 07:10 GMT

Pompey travel to London Road to face automatic promotion chasing Peterborough United in the Sky Bet League One.

Both sides come in to the game having won in midweek though Pompey might be the fresher of the two sides. Portsmouth defeated Burton Albion 2-1 thanks to efforts from Kusini Yengi who has been called up to represent the Australia national team later this month.

The Posh have rediscovered their form as of late and beat Stevenage 3-1 at home on Wednesday night. Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo and Kwame Poku were all on target for Saturday's hosts.

Peterborough are just four points off of second and have a game in hand over Derby County and Bolton. Nine points separate league leaders Portsmouth and Peterborough in fourth with Barnsley in fifth just a point behind them. A win for Peterborough coupled with a defeat for Bolton this weekend could see them go in to third heading in to the international break.

Both clubs have had their matches next week postponed because of international call-ups, and so for those currently out with injuries then they will have time to recover. Portsmouth's injury list is extensive but the end of March could be at a time that we see several players return from their respective issues.

Back in September, Portsmouth claimed a 3-1 win over Peterborough. Ricky-Jade Jones opened the scoring for the visitors at Fratton Park but Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole all netted to earn the victory, despite Joe Morrell's red card late on. Portsmouth haven't won at London Road since September 15, 2018. Ronan Curtis set up both goals with Oliver Hawkins and Jamal Lowe on target for Kenny Jackett's side that day.

In the midst of there being international call-ups this week, some players are unavailable for their country through injury. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Evans was an unused substitute against Burton, but now he could find himself making his debut at the weekend.

Evans was an unused substitute against Burton, but now he could find himself making his debut at the weekend.

John Mousinho said: "‘We didn’t necessarily think it was the right thing to bring him on, but it’s a good step in the right direction. He has been training with us and building up from his injury rehab over the past however many months it has been. ‘Getting himself into the squad is the next step and hopefully we’ll see him featuring soon. ‘We wouldn’t have named him a substitute if we didn’t think he was ready, we can’t afford to carry players on the bench, we knew it was a really good option to have. Minutes-wise, it would have been a consideration. ‘If we had picked up an injury after 10 minutes I don’t think it would have been the right call at that point, but certainly we thought about him during the game. ‘Lee was on the bench and then trained again Wednesday, so Peterborough is certainly an option."

John Mousinho said: "‘We didn’t necessarily think it was the right thing to bring him on, but it’s a good step in the right direction. He has been training with us and building up from his injury rehab over the past however many months it has been. ‘Getting himself into the squad is the next step and hopefully we’ll see him featuring soon. ‘We wouldn’t have named him a substitute if we didn’t think he was ready, we can’t afford to carry players on the bench, we knew it was a really good option to have. Minutes-wise, it would have been a consideration. ‘If we had picked up an injury after 10 minutes I don’t think it would have been the right call at that point, but certainly we thought about him during the game. ‘Lee was on the bench and then trained again Wednesday, so Peterborough is certainly an option."

Suffered an ACL tear against Chesterfield in an FA Cup tie in November. He's out for the season.

Suffered an ACL tear against Chesterfield in an FA Cup tie in November. He's out for the season.

Suffered a serious hamstring injury in training in January. He returned to Manchester City for rehabilitation but isn't expected to play any further part in their campaign.

Suffered a serious hamstring injury in training in January. He returned to Manchester City for rehabilitation but isn't expected to play any further part in their campaign.

