Peterborough United v Pompey League One injury news as 16 ruled out

Pompey travel to London Road to face automatic promotion chasing Peterborough United in the Sky Bet League One.
Both sides come in to the game having won in midweek though Pompey might be the fresher of the two sides. Portsmouth defeated Burton Albion 2-1 thanks to efforts from Kusini Yengi who has been called up to represent the Australia national team later this month.
The Posh have rediscovered their form as of late and beat Stevenage 3-1 at home on Wednesday night. Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo and Kwame Poku were all on target for Saturday's hosts.
Peterborough are just four points off of second and have a game in hand over Derby County and Bolton. Nine points separate league leaders Portsmouth and Peterborough in fourth with Barnsley in fifth just a point behind them. A win for Peterborough coupled with a defeat for Bolton this weekend could see them go in to third heading in to the international break.
Both clubs have had their matches next week postponed because of international call-ups, and so for those currently out with injuries then they will have time to recover. Portsmouth's injury list is extensive but the end of March could be at a time that we see several players return from their respective issues.
Back in September, Portsmouth claimed a 3-1 win over Peterborough. Ricky-Jade Jones opened the scoring for the visitors at Fratton Park but Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole all netted to earn the victory, despite Joe Morrell's red card late on. Portsmouth haven't won at London Road since September 15, 2018. Ronan Curtis set up both goals with Oliver Hawkins and Jamal Lowe on target for Kenny Jackett's side that day.
In the midst of there being international call-ups this week, some players are unavailable for their country through injury. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
