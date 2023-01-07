A strong Pompey contingency made the trip to North London on Saturday afternoon.

The impressive following saw 8,880 Blues supporters make their maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite a valiant performance, Simon Bassey’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage to Spurs.

England captain Harry Kane’s 50th-minute attempt was the difference between the two sides, who sit two divisions apart.

Nonetheless, that didn’t dampen the spirits of the travelling faithful who were in full voice throughout the afternoon in north London.

We’ve chosen our favourite photos that encapsulates the magic of the Cup for the Pompey fans.

1. FA Cup: Spurs 1-0 Pompey Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

2. FA Cup: Spurs 1-0 Pompey Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

3. FA Cup: Spurs 1-0 Pompey Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4. FA Cup: Spurs 1-0 Pompey Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales