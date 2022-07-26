Picture gallery – 50 great Sports Mail covers as paper’s final edition marks the end of an era
It was the end of an era - the final edition of the Sports Mail has been published, the last weekend sports paper to be produced by a British regional daily newspaper.
By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 8:50 am
Left - Pompey 1 Cardiff City 0, FA Cup final, May 2008. Right - Pompey 2 Nottingham Forest 0, Championship, August 2002 - the first game of the Championship title-winning season.
Here, in a special feature, we bring together some of the best front pages in the Mail’s history - recalling great Pompey matches from a raft of different decades.
Which is your favourite front page, and why?
Left - Pompey 5 Aston Villa 1, May 1950 - Pompey retain the Division 1 title on goal average from Wolves. Right - Bolton 1 Pompey 2, April 1949 - the Blues are crowned champions of England for the first time.
Left - Millwall 0 Pompey 5, Championship, March 2003 - another great win on the road to the Premier League. Right - Pompey 1 Oxford United 4, August 2013 - the Sports Mail returns for the first day of a new season, after being initially axed the previous October.
Left - Southampton 2 Pompey 3, Division 2, February 1964 - the last time Pompey completed a league double over their arch rivals. Right - Pompey 3 York City 1, Division 3, May 1977 - two goals from Clive Green help preserve Pompey's third tier status in what was Jimmy Dickinson's first home game as manager.
Left - Pompey 7 Reading 4, Premier League, September 2007. Right - Pompey 2 Aston Villa 1, August 2003 - the club's first ever Premier League fixture ends in victory.
Left - Pompey 2 Oxford United 1, Division 2, December 1984 - two late Alan Biley goals give Blues a dramatic success against the eventual champions. Right - Pompey 4 Wolves 1, April 1939 - the club's first FA Cup final success.
Left - Pompey 1 Arsenal 1, FA Cup fourth round, 1971 - a late Mike Trebilcock goal gives Pompey a draw against the eventual winners. Right - Pompey 2 Southend 0, May 1983 - the Blues clinch promotion from Division 3.
Left - Pompey 1 Nottingham Forest 0, FA Cup quarter final, March 1992. Right - Southampton 2 Pompey 2, Championship, April 2012 - the last league derby between the two arch rivals, and David Norris scores a famous equaliser.
Left - Leyton Orient 3 Pompey 6, Division 2, October 1963 - Pompey hit back from 0-3 down to win. Right - Pompey 6 Fulham 3, Division 2, October 1971.
Left - The Sports Mail celebrates its centenary, September 2003. Right - MK Dons 2 Pompey 2, League One, October 2012 - the first 'last ever' Sports Mail. The paper returned the following August.
Left - Huddersfield 6 Pompey 3, Division 2, October 1959 - after Pompey had led 3-0. Right - Pompey 3 Middlesbrough 0, Division 2, August 1968
Left - Pompey 1 Manchester United 0, Premier League, April 2004. Right - Pompey 6 Cheltenham 1, League 2, May 2017 - Pompey clinch fourth tier title.
Left - Pompey 2 Grimsby 1, Championship, May 1993 - Blues just miss out on promotion. Right - Wigan 1 Pompey 2, Premier League, April 2006 - the Great Escape.
Left - Pompey 6 Derby 2, Championship, February 2003 - another step towards the Premier League. Right - Pompey 2 Manchester City 1, Premier League, March 2006 - Pedro Mendes at the double in a famous Fratton Park victory
Left - Pompey 2 Southampton 2, Division 1, August 1987 - a south coast derby draw shortly after Pompey had returned to the top flight for the first time since the early 1960s. Right - Plymouth 0 Pompey 1, Division 3, May 1983 - a last-day win in Devon gives Blues the Division 3 title
Left - Pompey 1 Tottenham 2, FA Cup, 1991 - Paul Gascoigne's double gives Spurs victory. Right - Pompey 2 Sheffield United 0, Championship, August 1999 - the Milan Mandaric era gets off to a winning start
Left - Pompey 5 Watford 0, Division 2, October 1970 - featuring a Mike Trebilcock treble. Right - Pompey 3 Crewe 0, Division 4, September 1979 - Jeff Hemmerman notches all three goals.
Left - Pompey 3 Barnsley 2, Division 2, September 1961 - Jimmy Dickinson's 600th league appearance. Right - Pompey 5 Norwich 2, Division 2, April 1969 - Ray Hirons nets four goals in final Fratton Park game of the season.
Left - Pompey 4 Sunderland 0, League One, November 2021. Right - Charlton 0 Pompey 1, September 2006 - Pompey go top of the Premier League.
Left - Bristol City 3 Pompey 3, Championship, August 1992 - Guy Whittinham hits opening day treble at Ashton Gate. Right - Pompey 2 Newcastle 4, FA Cup, March 1952 - Jackie Milburn hits cup hat-trick at Fratton Park.
Left - Pompey 4 Manchester City 2, Premier League, January 2004. Right - Tottenham 4 Pompey 4, Division 1, 1959 - Jimmy Dickinson's 500th league appearance for the club
Left - Pompey 2 Rochdale 0, League One, August 2017 - Victory in Kenny Jackett's first game in charge. Right - Pompey 0 Chelsea 1, FA Cup final, May 2010
Left - Pompey 3 Blackburn 1, Division 1, August 1946 - the first Football League game at Fratton Park after the war. Right - Pompey 4 Carlisle 1, Division 2, October 1965.
Left - Pompey 4 Brighton 0, Division 2, April 1961. Right - Pompey 4 Walsall 1, Division 2, August 1962
Left - Pompey 3 Blackpool 1, Division 2, December 1967. Right - Pompey 4 Arsenal 1, Division 1, 1948 - Blues celebrate their Golden Jubilee with a 'goalden' display against the Gunners.