Pompey were cheered on by more than 1,000 members of the travelling Fratton faithful during today’s goalless draw at Exeter.

In fact, a total of 1,143 swapped another turkey and ham dinner with the family for the 255-mile round trip to Devon on Boxing Day.

Unfortunately, those hardy souls were unable to catch a Blues victory as Danny Cowley’s side were held to a stalemate by Gary Caldwell’s troops.

However, at least we managed to catch those those who made the trip in action as they packed out the away end at St James Park.

See if you can spot yourself in the crowd.

