Now Blues supporter @PompeyPedro (Twitter name) has been brave enough to do just that.

Just who could Pompey have signed if they had followed up their move for former Real Madrid and Barcelona superstar Robert Prosinecki using a similar tactic?

Yes, the chain-smoking Croat arrived at Fratton Park in 2001 – 10 years after he finished fifth in the 1991 Ballon D’Or vote.

Crazy, we know, bearing in mind Pompey finished 20th in the second tier just the season before.

Yet imagine if the Blues had continued that tradition from then until today? What could have been?

Well, as we’ve said, @PompeyPedro has taken a light-hearted look to see just who could have arrived at Fratton Park and followed in Prosinecki’s footsteps in calling the south coast home.

And it’s proven a huge success on Twitter, with thousands of fans loving his work and his wisecracking comments on each player.

Andrea Pirlo linking up with Ben Close? Roberto Carlos serving as Matty Taylor’s back-up? Zinedine Zidane laying them on a plate for Curtis Main to tuck home?

Who wouldn’t get excited by those prospects?

Here’s what @PompeyPedro discovered!

1. Peter Schmeichel (1992/2002) Pompey Pedro says: The Great Dane arrives on the south coast, but fails to oust The Great Trinidad and Tobagan. Shaka reigns supreme. Picture: Allsport UK /Allsport Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Michael Laudrup (1993/2003) Pompey Pedro says: Michael Laudrup arrives at Fratton Park for Portsmouth’s debut season in the Premier League. Fails to dislodge Nigel Quashie and Richard Hughes, and is outcultured by Patrik Berger. Picture: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Gheorghe Hagi and Tomas Brolin (1994/2004) Pompey Pedro says: No one came 5th. Only a joint 4th and a 6th. Pompey walk away empty handed. Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

4. Patrick Kluivert (1995/2005) Pompey Pedro says: Paddy Kluivert. A poor man’s Yakubu. Newcastle sign him instead. Picture: Craig Prentis/ALLSPORT Photo: Craig Prentis Photo Sales