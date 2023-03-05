@HarvMarksy: Scored 4 set pieces this week, that’s so unlike a Pompey side. Who knew Joe Prodomo was the answer all along.

@ryanlewis79: Hard to think of many players who were very much ‘in the cold’ at Pompey at one point, who have managed to turn it around massively to put in three or four MOTM performances since the turn of the year. Naismith the only one to mind, but Ryan Tunnicliffe has joined him. What a turnaround!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PompeyViking62: Allow me my exaggerated happiness before the drive to Barnsley on Tuesday (from which we shall return with something).

@Parky1985: Four wins in the last five now for Pompey, conceding just the one goal.

Two massive games this week with Barnsley away and Wednesday jome. Realistically, we need 3/4 points to stay in contention... Up the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@richarddobson87: Is it wrong to thing to think damn Pompey won today just keeps me believing a little longer that the play-off charge is still on rather than just have the final nail in the coffin for the season and look forward to next next season.

@andymp345: Great win today play-offs still in sight, must win our games in hand now.

Pompey fans have been reacting to the Blues' victory over Cambridge on Saturday.

@davard79: Standard Pompey, useless through winter but then giving you just enough hope to think the play-offs might be achievable, only to fall just short…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@markjroser73: Mousinho is doing a fab job got the best out of this team playing a system that suits and after 10 games, six wins 20 points out of 30 is good indeed but we say it every year he has to be BACKED in the summer if he is he can do well for us and have a very good season next year.

@ashleyarnell3: Three wins in a week. First time I’ve seen us win away since Hereford or Forest Green in the league. Up the Blues.