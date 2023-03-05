'Play-offs still in sight. Just keeps me believing a little longer' - Portsmouth fans keep top six hopes alive after Cambridge triumph
As the dust settles on Pompey’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge, the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to voice their opinions. Here's a selection of those views.
@HarvMarksy: Scored 4 set pieces this week, that’s so unlike a Pompey side. Who knew Joe Prodomo was the answer all along.
@ryanlewis79: Hard to think of many players who were very much ‘in the cold’ at Pompey at one point, who have managed to turn it around massively to put in three or four MOTM performances since the turn of the year. Naismith the only one to mind, but Ryan Tunnicliffe has joined him. What a turnaround!
@PompeyViking62: Allow me my exaggerated happiness before the drive to Barnsley on Tuesday (from which we shall return with something).
@Parky1985: Four wins in the last five now for Pompey, conceding just the one goal.
Two massive games this week with Barnsley away and Wednesday jome. Realistically, we need 3/4 points to stay in contention... Up the Blues.
@richarddobson87: Is it wrong to thing to think damn Pompey won today just keeps me believing a little longer that the play-off charge is still on rather than just have the final nail in the coffin for the season and look forward to next next season.
@andymp345: Great win today play-offs still in sight, must win our games in hand now.
@davard79: Standard Pompey, useless through winter but then giving you just enough hope to think the play-offs might be achievable, only to fall just short…
@markjroser73: Mousinho is doing a fab job got the best out of this team playing a system that suits and after 10 games, six wins 20 points out of 30 is good indeed but we say it every year he has to be BACKED in the summer if he is he can do well for us and have a very good season next year.
@ashleyarnell3: Three wins in a week. First time I’ve seen us win away since Hereford or Forest Green in the league. Up the Blues.
@louis_hankin17: Colby Bishop’s magic, who needs Jose when you’ve got Mousinho etc.