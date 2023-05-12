News you can trust since 1877
Player linked with Portsmouth and ex-Blues defender released as Cambridge, Wycombe & Co reveal retained lists: in pictures

It’s that time of the year once again when clubs across League One announce their retained/released lists.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th May 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:18 BST

Pompey themselves have 13 players out of contract heading into the summer, with John Mousinho set to decide who he wants to keep.

Already, 10 of the Blues’ rivals have announced who they’ll be letting go - just days after the regular season came to a close.

We’ll be updating this list over the next few weeks as clubs begin to reveal who they’ll be letting go ahead of the summer window.

The League One clubs who have released their retained lists so far.

Released: Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones and Ben Worman. Contract offered: Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Paul Digby, George Thomas and Fejiri Okenabirhie. Returning loans: Steve Seddon (Oxford United), Conor McGrandles (Charlton).

Released: Charlie Raglan, Charlie Brown, Shaun MacDonald, Callum Ebanks, Dylan Barkers, Zac Guinan, Christian Norton. Contract offered: Liam Sercombe; Max Harris; Ryan Jackson; Ryan Broom; Adulai Sambu. Returning loans: Luke Southwood (Reading), Caleb Taylor (West Brom) Elkan Baggott (Ipswich), Taylor Perry (Wolves), Glen Rea (Luton).

Released: James Chester, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies. Contract offered: David McGoldrick, Scott Loach. Returning loans: Haydon Roberts (Brighton), Harvey White (Spurs), Lewis Dobbin (Everton), Tony Springett (Norwich), Luke McGee (Forest Green).

Related topics:PortsmouthCambridgeJohn MousinhoLeague OnePompeyBlues