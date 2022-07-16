Here’s how Danny Cowley’s players fared in the sunshine at Priestfield over the opening period.
1. Josh Griffiths - 6
A fairly routine opening to life at Pompey. Always looking for a big diagonal pass. Punched away a 25-yard drive from Olly Lee in his only required save.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
A steady but unspectacular half from the new arrival from Arsenal. Supposed Hackett down the right flank where possible and played within himself.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Clark Robertson - 7
Really impressive use of the ball from the Pompey skipper. Like having an additional midfielder when he steps out of defence. Produced several raking crossfield balls to get his side on the front foot.
Photo: The News
4. Haji Mnoga - 6
Settling in reasonably well in Sean Raggett's continued absence. Keeps his defensive shape, distributes the ball simple and competitive as ever.
Photo: Jason Brown