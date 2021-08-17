Please, don't let Gassan Ahadme be Portsmouth's new Jordy Hiwula - you never change a winning a team

Pompey fans have been reacting to the team from Fratton Park for tonight’s clash with Shrewsbury. Here’s a selection of those Twitter views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:59 pm

@daninfratton

Imagine being so good, a player who scored a hatful in preseason can’t get in the XI. Up the Blues

@pompeyhenry

I hope Gassan isnt the new Hiwula

@DanLewis1999

Curtis and Marquis scoring today. 2-0 win.

@Neyyfun17

Danny Cowley arriving at Fratton tonight

Feeling a stomping today I’ll go 4-1

@merson_pfc

Don’t need to change a winning team. Cmon Pompey!

@Pompey_1976

Good call #pup

@philhayman2

Never change a winning team

