Please, don't let Gassan Ahadme be Portsmouth's new Jordy Hiwula - you never change a winning a team
Pompey fans have been reacting to the team from Fratton Park for tonight’s clash with Shrewsbury. Here’s a selection of those Twitter views.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:59 pm
@daninfratton
Imagine being so good, a player who scored a hatful in preseason can’t get in the XI. Up the Blues
@pompeyhenry
I hope Gassan isnt the new Hiwula
@DanLewis1999
Curtis and Marquis scoring today. 2-0 win.
@Neyyfun17
Feeling a stomping today I’ll go 4-1
@merson_pfc
Don’t need to change a winning team. Cmon Pompey!
@Pompey_1976
Good call #pup
@philhayman2
Never change a winning team