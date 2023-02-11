A late Reeco Hackett goal wasn’t enough to steal a point as Sam Cosgrove, Finn Azaz and Ryan Hardie put three past the Blues.

Steven Schumacher’s outfit took the lead on 24 minutes, with Birmingham loanee Cosgrove tapping in from close range.

And with 20 minutes remaining, Azaz doubled their lead after he won the ball off Sean Raggett on the edge of the box.

Pompey were defeated 3-1 by Plymouth.

There was late hope for Pompey as second-half sub Hackett gave the Blues a lifeline with 11 minutes remaining.

But while John Mousinho’s side tried to find a leveller, Hardie was able to find a late third on the counter in added time to seal the victory.

It was the hosts who shot out of the blocks the earliest with Cosgrove going down in the box after two minutes following a challenge from Marlon Pack.

Referee Simon Mather waved those claims away - much to the frustrations of the Argyle crowd.

And it was Schumacher’s men who continued to press with Connor Ogilvie coming to the rescue to deny Cosgrove virtually on the line.

The home fans were shouting for a penalty again on 15 minutes when Mickel Miller appeared to be pushed down by Di’Shon Bernard in the box.

But again the man in the middle was unfazed and for the second time in the opening stages of the contest waved the appeals away.

However, that didn’t stop the Pilgrims as nine minutes later they broke the deadlock through Cosgrove.

The Birmingham loanee tapped in from close range after Oluwayemi was unable to hold Miller’s effort from inside the box after it took a deflection.

Mousinho’s men were certainly not out of the contest before the break as Marlon Pack tried a valiant effort from 45 yards but it wasn’t enough to cause stand-in keeper Callum Burton any issues.

The Blues were unlucky not to be two down, when Oluwayemi failed to clear a simple back pass from Raggett with the ball just going wide for a corner.

The former Spurs youngster was called into action again on 59 minutes and made a great save to deny summer Pompey target Callum Wright in a one-on-one situation.

Their lead was doubled on 70 minutes when Azaz won the ball cheaply off Raggett on the edge of the area.

He was able to slot past Oluwayemi under pressure and appeared to put the game to bed for the Greens.

But the Blues still had life in them and Hackett, who replaced Tunnicliffe, converted Paddy Lane’s corner to give the 1,600 Pompey fans some hope.

Mousinho’s side threw everything at their hosts in the closing stages, but it was Hardie who was able to break and net a third for the Pilgrims deep in to added time to seal the victory.