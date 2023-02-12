Agony for Di'Shon Bernard after substitute Finn Azaz registers Plymouth's second goal in their 3-1 triumph over Pompey. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The enigmatic Reeco Hackett unquestionably possesses creative talent, yet a succession of Pompey boss have been unable to unlock potentially devastating powers.

Now aged 25 and with 87 Football League appearances to his name, this is no callow youth gently bedding into the professional game and requiring the necessary patience to flourish.

Admittedly, that was once the case when plucked from Bromley by Kenny Jackett in January 2020 amid Blues aspirations of identifying the next Jamal Lowe.

But no longer, not any more. It’s surely now time for Hackett to start delivering.

Intriguingly, Mousinho has so far used the former Charlton attacker sparingly, with just two substitute outings during his five matches at the helm so far.

Yet, on each occasion, he has witnessed Hackett on good days, producing delicious cameos to transform the wilting Blues from a potential thumping to threatening an improbable comeback.

At Peterborough there was a disallowed goal after Dane Scarlett was adjudged offside by a linesman who declined to raise his flag, nonetheless an excellent overall contribution from the bench in a 2-1 loss.

The goal did arrive on Saturday, his fifth of the season, entering in the 69th minute and producing a left-footed finish from Paddy Lane’s corner delivered from the left.

At the time, the visitors were trailing 2-0 to promotion-hunting Plymouth, yet, with the deficit reduced with 11 minutes remaining, it set up a strong finale from Mousinho’s men, unerringly reminiscent of last month’s trip to the Posh.

Hackett was the common denominator, a direct and strong-running presence equipped with that marvellous left foot and a shooting ability perhaps unrivalled among all Pompey’s wide players and midfielders.

Indeed, had Dane Scarlett elected to slip an obvious pass down the left to Lane rather than blindly careering into the box, there may even have been an unlikely point.

As it was, Ryan Hardie sealed matters during a stoppage-time counter-attack to propel the Pilgrims back to the top of League One through a 3-1 triumph.

Hackett, however, had again delivered a compelling argument to Mousinho for more regular inclusion, while Pompey followers will reflect on trampling infuriatingly familiar territory.

In mitigation, during his time at Fratton Park there have been injuries, some lengthy, while Jackett never seemed entirely convinced about a player whose arrival he oversaw, even offloading him for two loan spells.

There were even periods operating at left wing-back under Danny Cowley, a career first for someone far more suited for a role higher up the pitch, yet undertaken without a grumble.

In truth, following 69 games and 10 goals for Pompey, we are still waiting for Hackett to truly ignite and, having already survived one squad overhaul, it remains to be seen whether he can emerge through a second intact.

No doubt Hackett has greater ambition than serving as an impact player under Mousinho, yet it’s a role he is currently pigeonholed into courtesy of those two recent influential outings from the bench.

And with the new man still analysing the strengths of the squad he inherited three weeks ago, he must identify the attacker’s most effective position – and whether he has the attributes to feature in a promotion-challenging side.

Certainly Hackett has admirers from elsewhere, with Lincoln keen late on deadline day, while, by all accounts, Rotherham showed interest in the previous January transfer window.

Cowley often gushed about the 26-year-old’s natural talent and commitment to training which often elevated him to the best player among his Pompey peers.

Now, this early into Mousinho’s reign, he has been handed the same conundrum, having witnessed at first hand the capabilities of Hackett, albeit restricted off the bench and still ending in defeat.

Not that Pompey can have any complaints about losing to the Pilgrims, with the head coach afterwards criticising a 20-minute spell after half time which effectively cost them the game.

While Josh Oluwayemi, who endured a mixed match, was pinpointed as the reason they even managed to remain in contention during that testing period.

Recalled for his second Football League career start due to Matt Macey falling ill during the build-up, he produced several saves, although still had some white-knuckle moments.

Both involved Sean Raggett back passes. One slice ended up in the net, only to be rescued by the offside flag, while the other was a horrendous miskick, with the ball spinning behind for a corner.

Oluwayemi represented Mousinho’s sole change to the side agonisingly denied victory over Barnsley the previous weekend, with Zak Swanson still not ready to return from injury and Di’Shon Bernard continuing at right-back.

Pompey subsequently found it tough in the opening 15 minutes, struggling to keep Steve Schumacher’s side at bay, yet ironically eventually conceding after coming back into the game amid a bright spell.

The ever-dangerous Mickel Miller picked up the ball down the left and his shot took a slight deflection off Sean Raggett’s foot, drawing an instinctive save from Oluwaywemi.

However, the former Spurs keeper could only push the ball out to his left and there was Sam Cosgrove following up to open the scoring on 24 minutes.

That was increased in the 70th minute when substitute Finn Azaz dispossessed Raggett and continued his journey into the box, before producing a calm right-footed finish past Oluwayemi.

Then – 10 minutes following his introduction – Hackett made it 2-1 when Lane’s corner was headed back in the box by Connor Ogilvie, helped on by Colby Bishop, and there was the attacker to volley in a finish from eight yards.

However, in a stoppage time counter-attack with Blues looking for the equaliser, Cosgrove pushed the ball through for Hardie, who easily outpaced Marlon Pack to reach it and, with the keeper opting not to race out to challenge, made it 3-1.

Relief among home fans who had become rattled by Pompey’s unexpected late rally as Plymouth returned to the top of League One.