‘Point made to critics’. ‘Two steps ahead of rivals’. ’Oozed class’: check out Portsmouth ratings from Stevenage win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Stevenage.
Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Will Norris - 8
Forget the distribution (which was back to usual standards) the keeper making one of the best saves of the season to stop a certain Roberts goal with a reflex effort out of the top drawer was key to the win. Reassuring presence in Stevenage’s brighter moments. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Form is flying at present with the right-back linking up impressively with Kamara down the flank. A constant outlet and overlapped at every opportunity. Sat in after restart and was dependable as ever. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 7
A largely comfortable afternoon’s work. Rescued by Shaughnessy from one second-half cross but otherwise competent and composed. Photo: Jason Brown