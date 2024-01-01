News you can trust since 1877
The Pompey ratings are in from Stevenage win

‘Point made to critics’. ‘Two steps ahead of rivals’. ’Oozed class’: check out Portsmouth ratings from Stevenage win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Stevenage.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:48 GMT

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Forget the distribution (which was back to usual standards) the keeper making one of the best saves of the season to stop a certain Roberts goal with a reflex effort out of the top drawer was key to the win. Reassuring presence in Stevenage’s brighter moments.

1. Will Norris - 8

Forget the distribution (which was back to usual standards) the keeper making one of the best saves of the season to stop a certain Roberts goal with a reflex effort out of the top drawer was key to the win. Reassuring presence in Stevenage’s brighter moments. Photo: Jason Brown

Form is flying at present with the right-back linking up impressively with Kamara down the flank. A constant outlet and overlapped at every opportunity. Sat in after restart and was dependable as ever.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Form is flying at present with the right-back linking up impressively with Kamara down the flank. A constant outlet and overlapped at every opportunity. Sat in after restart and was dependable as ever. Photo: Jason Brown

A largely comfortable afternoon’s work. Rescued by Shaughnessy from one second-half cross but otherwise competent and composed.

4. Sean Raggett - 7

A largely comfortable afternoon’s work. Rescued by Shaughnessy from one second-half cross but otherwise competent and composed. Photo: Jason Brown

