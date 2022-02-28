The police had been made aware of the half-time tunnel incident when the sides met at the Kassam Stadium earlier this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the police have told The News that their investigation has now been ‘filed’ and will no longer be pursued.

Although it can be re-opened should further evidence/information comes to light.

Both sides meet at Fratton Park tomorrow night (7.45pm) with the Blues seeking to build on a run of 10 points from a possible 12 since that Kassam Stadium outcome.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Joe Morrell was issued with a red card in the controversial encounter with Oxford United early in February. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages