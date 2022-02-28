Police provide update on investigation into controversial Portsmouth and Oxford encounter which left man requiring hospital treatment with head injury
Thames Valley Police have given an update on their investigation into Pompey’s controversial encounter with Oxford United.
The police had been made aware of the half-time tunnel incident when the sides met at the Kassam Stadium earlier this month.
A kit volunteer was taken to hospital having sustained a head injury, while the second half was delayed by 25 minutes as the match ended in a 3-2 win to Oxford.
However, the police have told The News that their investigation has now been ‘filed’ and will no longer be pursued.
Although it can be re-opened should further evidence/information comes to light.
Both sides meet at Fratton Park tomorrow night (7.45pm) with the Blues seeking to build on a run of 10 points from a possible 12 since that Kassam Stadium outcome.
