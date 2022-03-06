Portsmouth 4 Accrington 0, Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0 - if Carlsberg did Saturday afternoons...
Pompey fans have been reacting to the 4-0 thumping of Accrington on Twitter – here’s a selection of those views.
We win 4-0 and Southampton lose 4-0. If Carlsberg did Saturday afternoons
@Pompey__
Our favourite result(s) of the weekend
@Pompey
Big thumbs up for the Pompey groundsmen - third game in 8 days and pitch holding up superbly, especially considering the weather we've had thrown at us recentl
@PropPersonnel
Brilliant win!
Sign Hirst
Sign O’Brien
Send Walker back
Cowleys at the wheel #pompey
@djliamh
Sometimes players just fit a club. Suggest AOB and Pompey is one of those.
@iepeach
Half a dozen games ago this season was a write off,but Whenever #pompey are down and out and backs against the wall, we always come out fighting and are at our most dangerous. Don’t write us off just yet. I think this team has finally clicked into gear, enjoy the ride blues. PUP
@LukeEllisPUP
Can’t remember Pompey ever scoring 3 goals to win 4-0 after going down to 10 men. Outstanding effort . New intensity from this team and on a roll now. Harness a definite red mist and card. It happens. Ref missed clear foul on him but you can’t do that.
@IanDarke
Everyone needs to calm down about O’Brien but yes he would be in my greatest Pompey 11 ahead of Walshie if you’re asking.
@adarkelimited
Aiden O’Brien is the best player I’ve seen at Pompey for years and years from what we’ve seen so far. His ability and his attitude both bang on. Sign him up.
@PompeyPedro
Potential last minute dash for the play offs for Pompey, wouldn’t be Pompey if we didn’t make it as hard as possible would it
@olly_searle
