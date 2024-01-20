Moment of magic gets Portsmouth promotion push motoring again at Fleetwood

Norwich City loanee's moment of brilliance the difference as John Mousinho's side return to winning ways.

Abu Kamara celebrates his Pompey goal at Fleetwood. Pic: Jason Brown

Abu Kamara’s moment of magic injected new life into Pompey’s promotion push at Fleetwood.

The Norwich loanee’s wonderful first-half strike was the difference as the Blues grafted to a 1-0 win at the strugglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s side were dominant in the first half and should have put the game to bed against opposition low on confidence.

But the second goal wouldn’t arrive and meant a late physical barrage had to be withstood to see the win over the line.

Pompey showed the necessary qualities to get the job done, however, and a positive day for their Championship aspirations.

They stay a point clear of Peterborough but defeat for Bolton and a draw for Derby means they pull away from two of their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were in control from the outset, with Fleetwood quickly looking a side who’d not won in 12 games.

Terry Devlin played a lovely ball in from the right after 16 minutes but Colby Bishop failed to attack in and half-hearted penalty appeals for a push on Paddy Lane weren’t given.

That didn’t matter nine minutes later when Kamara lit up a grey winter afternoon with a touch of magic.

There was seemingly no threat for the home side as the Norwich loanee advanced through the middle, but a shift to the left and thunderbolt 25-yard drive later and the attacking talent was wheeling away in celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That gave Pompey’s confidence a shot in the arn, with some promising moments ensuing.

Mousinho’s side went close to a second five minutes before the break with some lovely football started by Tom Lowery’s quick feet seeing the ball worked to Bishop, with his 20 yarder deflected for a corner.

Pompey made a change at the break, with Chrstian Saydee replacing Morrell.

There was a warning for the Blues two minutes after the restart when a wayward shot was deflected just past Will Norris’ post by Stockley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then a lovely move involving Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Pack and then Bishop saw the striker’s eight-yard shot saved by Lynch.

Pompey hadn’t found that killer second goal, however, and Fleetwood were almost level with 18 minutes left as Brendan Wiredu found space in the box but the impressive Norris smothered his finish.