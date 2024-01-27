Tom McIntyre

Pompey are confident of sealing a deal for Reading’s Tom McIntyre.

The News understands the Blues are nearing completing a move for the 25-year-old to bolster the back line.

And they will be heading off interest from promotion rivals Bolton, who were also keen on the Scot to boost their own bid to reach the Championship.

McIntyre is believed to be generating interest from the second tier and League One this month, with his contract coming to a close in the summer.

But it’s Pompey who look to have won the race for the signature of a ball-playing defender with a stack of Championship appearances under his belt.