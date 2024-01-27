News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Breaking

BREAKING: Portsmouth head off promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers as they close in on Reading defender

News of a Pompey moving in on their latest January transfer window signing.

By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT
Tom McIntyreTom McIntyre
Tom McIntyre

Pompey are confident of sealing a deal for Reading’s Tom McIntyre.

The News understands the Blues are nearing completing a move for the 25-year-old to bolster the back line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they will be heading off interest from promotion rivals Bolton, who were also keen on the Scot to boost their own bid to reach the Championship.

McIntyre is believed to be generating interest from the second tier and League One this month, with his contract coming to a close in the summer.

But it’s Pompey who look to have won the race for the signature of a ball-playing defender with a stack of Championship appearances under his belt.

That represents the kind of experienced addition John Mousinho was looking for this month, after being deal the blow of Regan Poole’s season-ending injury.

Related topics:PompeyReadingBolton Wanderers