Magic Man the late Portsmouth hero amid controversial scenes in Port Vale win

Bishop scores Pompey's late winner at Port Vale

Colby Bishop’s spot-kick kept Pompey top of League One amid late drama at Port Vale.

Bishop blasted home his spot-kick two minutes from time after Conor Grant fouled Abu Kamara.

The home crowd were incensed a foul wasn’t given as Conor Shaughnessy challenged Ethan Chislett just before the foul.

And there was the sorry sight of a fan invading the pitch and attempting to attack referee Craig Hicks, as Vale Park fumed at the incident.

Pompey kept their head amid the fury, however, to pick up a deserved win - after it appeared they would rue wasted opportunities.

The Blues had the first decent chance in the eighth minute following a rapid counter from Tom Lowery and Abu Kamara, with the Norwich loanee squaring to Lane whose shot was deflected past the post.

Terry Devlin then blazed over with time in the box after good interplay from Peart-Harris and Paddy Lane.

Connor Ogilvie fired just over in the 13th minute before Peart-Harris goalbound shot was blocked by Gavin Massey, as the Blues asked the questions.

Devlin wasted a big opening in the 27th minute, firing over at the back post and there was a decent save from Ripley to keep out Bishop’s near-post header just before the break.

Pompey had two great chances to break the deadlock after the restart as first Peart-Harris hit a weak shot after the visitors broke three on two. Then Lane’s thump from inside the box was pushed away by Ripley.

A decent hit from Peart-Harris from just inside the box was pushed over by Ripley with 15 minutes left.

Mousinho still hadn’t made any attempt to influence the game with changes as time ticked down, until throwing on Josh Martin for Lane with eight minutes left.

Kamara steered a golden chance wide from 12 yards with six minutes left from Devlin’s cutback.

But then came the late drama as Bishop blasted home a late penalty after Grant fouled Kamara in the box.

Vale fans were incensed about Shaughnessy challenging Chislett in the build–up - and a jaw-dropping scenes followed a fan invaded the pitch and ref Hicks had to run for his safety before staff from both sides intervened.