Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The date of Pompey’s potential title showdown with Derby County at Fratton Park has been switched.

The game between the division’s current top two was scheduled to be played at PO4 on Monday, April 1 with a 3pm kick-off. But due to the significance of the match, Sky Sports have decided to broadcast it live - and have subsequently moved the fixture to 8pm on Tuesday, April 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All home tickets for the key game had already been snapped up by eager Blues fans who want to be present as John Mousinho’s side close in on a potential return to the Championship. The decision will, no doubt, affect some supporters who had plans in place for the original Bank Holiday Monday date.

At present, Pompey sit seven-points clear at the top of the division with 11 games remaining. Paul Warne’s Rams had the chance to narrow that gap to four points at home to Charlton on Tuesday night. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat as they played their game in hand.

Bolton remain third in the table on the same number of points as Derby. They, too, lost in midweek - at Wigan - but still have a game in hand on both the Rams and Pompey.