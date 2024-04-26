Pompey say their goodbyes to League One on Saturday (April 27) as they face Lincoln City in their final match of the 2023-24 season.

John Mousinho's men won promotion and the league title last week, so there won't be any final-day worries from them. They know they will be playing in the Championship next term and already things are being put in place to help prepare them for life in the second tier.

A new gantry is being erected at Fratton Park, while there's some decisions to be made with the futures of a few players up in the air. Several members of the squad want their contract situations to be sorted as soon as possible so they can best prepare themselves for next season.

An advantage Pompey have over the division’s remaining promotion-chasers is they know already what division they'll be playing in next term. That allows them to crack on with their list of transfer targets, while the rest wait for their destinys to be decided.

The Championship is a tough league and the recruitment is going to have to be spot on. But a good place to start could be seeing what’s available from their main competitors this season, with players performing week in, week out at high levels and having a winning mentality. And if they’re available on a free transfer, even better!

Several players are out of contract at the other clubs currently in League One’s top six - and with only two other promotion spots available, there might be some players looking to get a step up through the means of a transfer.

Here, according to TransferMarkt, are 16 current promotion-chasing players whose deals expire this summer, who Pompey could consider signing.

1 . Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) He looks all set to leave London Road. His deadline day transfer in the summer to Bristol Rovers fell through. Still remained focused however and has got nine goals in 33 games. Captained the Posh in the Championship before. Got 12 goals in 41 games last time he played in the second tier. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Louie Sibley (Derby County) Midfielder capable of playing centrally or as an attacker. He's also played as a left-back. Played 37 times for Derby in the league with four goals and three assists. Come through the academy system with the Rams and if they were to be promoted, he might want to stick around with them. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . James Collins (Derby County) Got 13 goals in 37 games for Derby this season. Played in the Championship before for Cardiff City and Luton Town. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales