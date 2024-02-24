Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans are currently making their way to Charlton Athletic’s Valley, with more than 3,000 expected to descend on the home of the Addicks for today’s League One game.

Blues supporters have been providing updates on their progress on social media, with many taking in the sights of the capital and enjoying being in London before taking the last leg of their journeys to the ground.

It’s clear everyone is having a good time as the feel-good factor continues among the Fratton faithful - and it looks like Borough Market was a destination of choice for some pre-match drinks for many of those lucky to get a ticket for this afternoon’s match.

The Southwark destination is popular among both locals and tourists who are keen to make the most of the many eateries, pubs and stalls located there. But anyone who had it on their to-do list on Saturday morning will have been met with a wall of noise coming from Pompey fans, excited to be back on the road to follow their beloved team.

Indeed, a large group appeared to take over the space outside the Wheatsheaf pub there, with their good-natured songs going down well and adding to the atmosphere.

Videos have appeared on X, formerly Twitter, of the fans enjoying their day out - and it’s footage that’s attracting a lot of attention as the Fratton faithful continue to display their loyalty to the Blues.