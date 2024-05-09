Big Portmouth FC survey: Have your say on Blues' League One title success, the transfer window, Championship return and more
Pompey fans remain on a high after a season to remember at Fratton Park.
With the League One title safely secured and promotion party celebrations still ongoing, it’s a brilliant time to be a member of the Fratton faithful. A long-overdue return to the Championship is also on the horizon, which means a welcome change of scenary and some cracking fixtures also lie in wait. In between that, there’s a transfer window to negotiate, with the Blues expected to bolster their ranks for the exciting challenge ahead.
Before all that, though, we want to get your thoughts on this season’s events and get an insight into what you are expecting from John Mousinho & Co during the transfer window and next season in the Championship. It’s something we do every year, and it’s something we’d love you all to participate in again as he try to register the thoughts of the Fratton faithful.
It will only take five minutes of your time, and we’ll publish the results here so that you can see what others have been saying or voting for. To take part, simply click here. We look forward to reading your responses.
