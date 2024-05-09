Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are looking forward to their Championship return after bagging the League One title with 97 points this season

Pompey fans remain on a high after a season to remember at Fratton Park.

With the League One title safely secured and promotion party celebrations still ongoing, it’s a brilliant time to be a member of the Fratton faithful. A long-overdue return to the Championship is also on the horizon, which means a welcome change of scenary and some cracking fixtures also lie in wait. In between that, there’s a transfer window to negotiate, with the Blues expected to bolster their ranks for the exciting challenge ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before all that, though, we want to get your thoughts on this season’s events and get an insight into what you are expecting from John Mousinho & Co during the transfer window and next season in the Championship. It’s something we do every year, and it’s something we’d love you all to participate in again as he try to register the thoughts of the Fratton faithful.