How the 29 stars to have played in League One this campaign are rating by Whoscored.com

The Portsmouth players ratings for League One title-charge - according to trusted EFL source

Pompey are potentially one win away from promotion as fans start planning for life in the Championship next season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 9th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 07:07 BST

After another victorious afternoon at Fratton Park on Saturday - in which Pompey beat Shrewsbury Town 3-1 - the Blues find themselves on the cusp of Championship football for the first time since 2012.

If Derby fail to beat Wycombe on Wednesday night, the promotion party - and a title-winning one - could kick off as early Saturday, when Pompey visit third-placed Bolton.

To date, John Mousinho has utilised 29 players in his squad across the 42 fixtures played so far in the 2023/24 League One season. But while you normally see Neil Allen and Jordan Cross' player ratings each week, here's how whoscored.com - the data kings that the EFL use to pick their teams of the week - have ranked each player’s performances across the campaign.

League One games played: 1; Whoscored.com rating: 5.63

1. Tom McIntyre

League One games played: 1; Whoscored.com rating: 5.63

League One games played: 5; Whoscored.com rating: 6.05

2. Ryley Towler

League One games played: 5; Whoscored.com rating: 6.05

League One games played: 8; Whoscored.com rating: 6.15

3. Josh Martin

League One games played: 8; Whoscored.com rating: 6.15

League One games played: 27; Whoscored.com rating: 6.29

4. Gavin Whyte

League One games played: 27; Whoscored.com rating: 6.29 Photo: Jason Brown

