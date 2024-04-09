After another victorious afternoon at Fratton Park on Saturday - in which Pompey beat Shrewsbury Town 3-1 - the Blues find themselves on the cusp of Championship football for the first time since 2012.

If Derby fail to beat Wycombe on Wednesday night, the promotion party - and a title-winning one - could kick off as early Saturday, when Pompey visit third-placed Bolton.

To date, John Mousinho has utilised 29 players in his squad across the 42 fixtures played so far in the 2023/24 League One season. But while you normally see Neil Allen and Jordan Cross' player ratings each week, here's how whoscored.com - the data kings that the EFL use to pick their teams of the week - have ranked each player’s performances across the campaign.