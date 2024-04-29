Portsmouth promotion: How League One champions have fared in first seasons back in Championship - including Wolves, Sheffield United and Hull

Pompey are set for their first season back in the Championship since the 2011-12 season

By Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Apr 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 18:20 BST

Pompey will return to the Championship next season - after a 12-season absence - as the recently crowned champions of League One with 97 points.

And after an incredible season at Fratton Park, fans are already turning their attentions to the 2024-25 campaign as they eagerly anticipate John Mousinho’s side going head-to-head with what English football’s second tier has to throw at them. We already know games against the the likes of Bristol City. Coventry, Middlesbrough, Millwall and QPR will be on the Blues’ schedule next season. But with relegation from the Premier League still to be confirmed - bar Sheffield United - and promotion and relegation spots to be decided at either end of the Championship, the likes of Nottingham Forest, Luton, Leeds and Southampton could all come up against the Blues over the next 12 months.

That’s mouthwatering stuff. But how have the League One champions fared in each of their maiden seasons back in the second tier?

Here’s what we found out...

How fellow League One champions have fared in their returns to the Championship

1. Pompey vs the Championship

How fellow League One champions have fared in their returns to the Championship

League One points title was won: 96. Points on return to Championship: 76. Position: 5th

2. Leicester - 20008/09

League One points title was won: 96. Points on return to Championship: 76. Position: 5th

League One points title was won: 95. Points on return to Championship: 84. Position: 2nd (P)

3. Norwich City - 2009/10

League One points title was won: 95. Points on return to Championship: 84. Position: 2nd (P)

League One points title was won: 95. Points on return to Championship: 66. Position: 10th

4. Brighton - 2010/11

League One points title was won: 95. Points on return to Championship: 66. Position: 10th

