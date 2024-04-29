And after an incredible season at Fratton Park, fans are already turning their attentions to the 2024-25 campaign as they eagerly anticipate John Mousinho’s side going head-to-head with what English football’s second tier has to throw at them. We already know games against the the likes of Bristol City. Coventry, Middlesbrough, Millwall and QPR will be on the Blues’ schedule next season. But with relegation from the Premier League still to be confirmed - bar Sheffield United - and promotion and relegation spots to be decided at either end of the Championship, the likes of Nottingham Forest, Luton, Leeds and Southampton could all come up against the Blues over the next 12 months.