How Portsmouth's squad valuation compares to their League One rivals - including Derby, Bolton and Charlton: gallery

Pompey are the current League One leaders heading into the final weeks of the season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 17:38 BST

Pompey currently sit top of the League One table. But in terms of the Fratton Park side’s squad market value, they are perhaps punching above their weight!

That’s according to Transfermarkt, who have put a price on each third-tier side’s on-the-pitch resources and compared it to all teams who currently compete in the division.

John Mousinho still enjoys one of the priciest playing squads in League One. But there’s others who have higher values - which demonstrates the terrific job he’s been doing this season as the table-topping Blues stand on the brink of a return to the Championship.

Here’s those valuations according to Transfermarkt, which underlines the magnitude of Pompey’s achievements this term to date.

Squad market value: £3.7m

1. 24th: Cheltenham Town

Squad market value: £3.7m

Squad market value: £4.9m

2. 23rd: Fleetwood Town

Squad market value: £4.9m

Squad market value: £5.12m

3. 22nd: Stevenage

Squad market value: £5.12m

Squad market value: £5.18m

4. 21st: Cambridge United

Squad market value: £5.18m

