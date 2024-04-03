Pompey currently sit top of the League One table. But in terms of the Fratton Park side’s squad market value, they are perhaps punching above their weight!

That’s according to Transfermarkt, who have put a price on each third-tier side’s on-the-pitch resources and compared it to all teams who currently compete in the division.

John Mousinho still enjoys one of the priciest playing squads in League One. But there’s others who have higher values - which demonstrates the terrific job he’s been doing this season as the table-topping Blues stand on the brink of a return to the Championship.